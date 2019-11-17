DENVER — The Sunday Morning Prep Rally contains highlights and reactions from the boys state soccer championships and the volleyball state championships.
Included in the Rally:
- 4A State Soccer: Air Academy vs Skyview
- 3A State Soccer: Kent Denver vs Roaring Fork
- 2A State Soccer: Dawson School vs Ridgway
- 5A State Volleyball: Chaparral vs Valor Christian
- 4A State Volleyball: Lewis Palmer vs Palmer Ridge
- 3A State Volleyball: Lutheran vs Sterling
- 2A State Volleyball: Denver Christian vs Limon
- 1A State Volleyball: Briggsdale vs Fleming
- Honor Roll Winner