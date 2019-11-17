DENVER — The Sunday Morning Prep Rally contains highlights and reactions from the boys state soccer championships and the volleyball state championships.

Included in the Rally:

  • 4A State Soccer: Air Academy vs Skyview
  • 3A State Soccer: Kent Denver vs Roaring Fork
  • 2A State Soccer: Dawson School vs Ridgway
  • 5A State Volleyball: Chaparral vs Valor Christian
  • 4A State Volleyball: Lewis Palmer vs Palmer Ridge
  • 3A State Volleyball: Lutheran vs Sterling
  • 2A State Volleyball: Denver Christian vs Limon
  • 1A State Volleyball: Briggsdale vs Fleming
  • Honor Roll Winner