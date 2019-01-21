DENVER — On the mat, the court and in the pool, Colorado's high school student-athletes are ramping up to winter playoffs in this week's Sunday Prep Rally show.

This week's show includes highlights from:

No. 3 Grandview (5A) vs Mullen boys basketball

No. 3 Grandview (5A) vs No. 4 Mullen (4A) girls basketball

Cherry Creek vs Cherokee Trail girls basketball (5A)

We also took a look into one of the biggest wrestling tournaments of the year at Centaurus' 20th annual Top of the Rockies tournament featuring 27 Colorado high schools and six high schools from neighboring states.



The tournament plays host to some of the most elite wrestlers in the state and provides a great preview to next month's state championship tournament.

Lastly, Fairview swimming sisters Amelie and Karla Lessing are making waves in the pool as the No. 1 Knights surges toward their first team championship since 2016.