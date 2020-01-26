DENVER — The Sunday morning Prep Rally has highlights from basketball, swimming, wrestling, our Honor Roll winner, and in inspirational story with a special needs wrestler.

Included in the Rally:

  • Eaglecrest vs Smoky Hill boys basketball
  • Eaglecrest vs Smoky Hill girls basketball
  • Grandview vs Arapahoe swimming
  • Elizabeth senior wrestler with cerebral palsy wins first match
  • Grandview vs Cherry Creek girls basketball
  • Grandview vs Cherry Creek boys basketball
  • Arapahoe vs Smoky Hill boys basketball
  • Arapahoe vs Smoky Hill girls basketball
  • Mullen vs Cherokee Trail girls basketball
  • Valor vs Pomona wrestling
  • Honor Roll winner