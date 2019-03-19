Spring sports are back!
Before Wednesday's blizzard, we were able to catch some early-season games before weather cancellations. Included on the Sunday Prep Rally are highlight from:
- No. 2 Heritage vs No. 3 Cherry Creek baseball (5A)
- No. 3 Cherry Creek vs No. 8 Denver East boys lacrosse (5A)
- No. 10 Arapahoe vs Douglas County girls soccer (5A)
- Liberty vs Longmont girls soccer
We also included a feature story on Northern Colorado's Bodie Hume, a basketball player from Sterling High School who grew into the Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year in his first season with the Bears.