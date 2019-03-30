DENVER — Before Saturday's snow storm (again, hey spring sports season), a gorgeous week featured some of the top baseball and boys' and girls' lacrosse games from across the state.
Also, The Show All-Star Basketball weekend wrapped up last Sunday with a noticeable absentee. Many were hoping to see Regis Jesuit standout Fran Belibi, but she was participating in the McDonald's All-American game and slam dunk contest this week.
Below are the games and highlights featured in the Saturday Prep Rally:
- No. 1 Mountain Vista vs. No. 3 Cherry Creek baseball
- Douglas County baseball pitcher Case Williams threw a no-hitter
- Legend vs. Ralston Valley boys' lacrosse
- Cherry Creek vs. Chaparral girls' lacrosse
- Fran Belibi McDonald's All-American game and dunk highlights
Watch the video posted above to see all of the highlights, and tune in to the Sunday morning Prep Rally for more action -- plus, a special feature story on the new Erie High School boys' lacrosse team.