
Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

high-school

Sunday morning Prep Rally (4/26/20)

Catch up the latest high school sports action with the 9NEWS Prep Rally!

DENVER — Spring sports are officially canceled, as CHSAA made the announcement this week due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

But the Sunday morning Prep Rally brought us a great story on Holy Family golfer Hailey Schalk, who was looking to become the first golfer in Colorado high school history to win four straight state championships. 

We also had a great viewer submission from Pomona High School and checked in on Highland Ranch High School's virtual signing day. 

Watch the Sunday Prep Rally above if you missed it!

