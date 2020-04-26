Sunday morning Prep Rally (4/26/20)

Catch up the latest high school sports action with the 9NEWS Prep Rally!

DENVER — Spring sports are officially canceled, as CHSAA made the announcement this week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Sunday morning Prep Rally brought us a great story on Holy Family golfer Hailey Schalk, who was looking to become the first golfer in Colorado high school history to win four straight state championships.

We also had a great viewer submission from Pomona High School and checked in on Highland Ranch High School's virtual signing day.