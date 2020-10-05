Sunday morning Prep Rally (5/10/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Another week without prep sports has passed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Colorado still has some phenomenal prep stories to tell.

Our Arielle Orsuto sought out to find them and the results did not disappoint. In the Sunday Prep Rally we have part two of Arielle's feature with Grandview's super sophomore basketball star Lauren Betts, who is focused on more than just recruiting.

Arielle also chatted with Mountain Range lacrosse players Seth and Jake Doyle, who happen to be twins. The seniors had their final season ripped away from them, but have great perspective on what it means to spend this time together and advice for their younger teammates.

Finally, Legend High School's Bryce Vaz pulled off something really cool recently, make sure you stick around until the end of the video to check it out.