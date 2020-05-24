Sunday morning Prep Rally (5/24/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — While we should be crowning state champions in spring sports right now, that unfortunately is not the case.

With all prep sports in Colorado currently on-hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we thought it would be a great time to relive the best plays of the 2019-2020 school year.

In the Sunday Prep Rally, our own Quentin Sickafoose combed through hundreds of hours of footage to put together the piece. Colorado prep athletes really showed out this year!

We also have the story of Denver South girls basketball coach Wayne McDonald and his battle and inspirational recovery from COVID-19.