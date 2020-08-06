Sunday morning Prep Rally (5/31/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Cole Sprout was robbed of his senior track season for Valor Christian High School, but he's still making our jaw drop.

Sprout recently ran a 4:02.42 mile in California at the Quarantine Clasico, clocking a personal best time. His story leads off our Sunday morning Prep Rally.

After that we head over to Smoky Hill High School, where senior Matine Khalighi received a $20,000 scholarship from Foot Locker for demonstrating excellence in school, on sports team and in the community. Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers presented Khalighi with the honors.

Finally, Arapahoe High School alum and professional lacrosse player Eric Law had a special message for the Warriors' 2020 graduating class, including 19 boys lacrosse players.