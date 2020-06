Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — As the summer calendar rolls on, there's still action in the prep sports world in Colorado.

On the Sunday morning Prep Rally our Arielle Orsuto brings you the story of three high school golfers who were able to tee it up next to some LPGA greats at the Colorado Women's Open.

Arielle also has the winners of this year's "Heart and Hustle" award, representing Green Mountain and Littleton High Schools.