Sunday morning Prep Rally (8/16/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — High school sports are officially back!

The 2020 fall season has begun and will feature sports such as golf, tennis, softball and cross country.

In the Sunday morning Prep Rally, Arielle Orsuto catches up with the Columbine softball team, the defending 5A state champions.

She also has an update on Holy Family graduate Hailey Schalk, who continues to dominate the competition on the golf course.

Finally, a quick chat with with Northfield's Hunter Swanson, who is aiming for a state title on the links in 2020.