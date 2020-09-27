Sunday morning Prep Rally (9/27/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The Sunday morning Prep Rally has you covered with a ton of tennis and softball action!

First, we check in on the 5A and 4A boys state tennis championships, where Regis Jesuit's Morgan Schilling defended his 5A singles title.

But it was also a great day for Cherry Creek High School, as they won their 43rd title in program history and first since 2016. Down in Pueblo, a big congratulations to Niwot for their first-ever team title in 4A.

Finally, we have all kinds of softball highlights, from Smoky Hill and Cherry Creek, to Ralston Valley and Lakewood. Plus, some photos from Horizon's huge upset over Broomfield!