Sunday morning Prep Rally (9/6/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Fall sports are in full swing, and while the number of activities is severely limited, the action and stories are still great.

We start the Sunday morning Prep Rally on the tennis court, where Arielle Orsuto caught up with the Regis boys team and their leader Morgan Schilling.

Next, we head to the NAAC where Ralston Valley hosted a cross country invitational this past Thursday, with the big winners coming from Arvada West and Standley Lake.

Finally, it's off to the diamond where undefeated teams Denver South and Northfield battled it out in softball. Plus, a walk-off winner for the Mead team.