Sunday morning Prep Rally (8/1/21)

DENVER — The Broncos welcomed some champions to training camp this weekend.

The 2020-21 CHSAA football champions were invited to Denver Broncos training camp on Saturday afternoon to be recognized by players and fans.

9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange was on hand to document the winners' recognition Saturday. Among teams in attendance were Class 4A sping champions Thomas Jefferson, Eaton, Fleming, Manitou Springs and more!

In addition, Gange provides an update on Silver Creek alum Valarie Allman, who is competing at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

