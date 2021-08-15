Sunday morning Prep Rally (8/15/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The Sunday morning (August 14) Prep Rally is highlighted by our latest 'Fanscape' feature!

This week, 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange and photojournalist Quentin Sickafoose visited Denver North High School to showcase the new home of the Vikings, who received recent renovations to their turf over the summer.

Just over a mile away from Empower Field at Mile High, the high school stadium is a perfect one to showcase as the Broncos begin their season.

"This is a very small town type of feel in a very big city," Kevin Bendjy, North High's Athletic Director noted.

We also show a fun story on Cherry Creek sophomore William McDavid, who made a mural of football coach Dave Logan made of 598 Rubik's Cubes!

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!

