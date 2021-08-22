Sunday morning Prep Rally (8/22/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — It's high school football kickoff week in Colorado!

And to get properly fired up, 9NEWS Preps Sports Reporter Scotty Gange is tailgating with one of our local athletes.

Gange joined Ben Martinez -- a Mullen senior who plays wide receiver and cornerback for the Mustangs. Martinez is also a master of the grill, showing off his skills as he cooked with his family's special seasoning.

And, of course, highlights! We show softball highlights of this week's matchup between Denver North and Westminster.

And finally, to preview the football season we have a handful of interviews with players from local teams reminding you to watch the Prep Rally every weekend to stay up to date with the latest high school sports news.

