Sunday morning Prep Rally (8/29/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — High school football season is back and the 9NEWS Prep Rally is packed with action from around the state!

Preps Sports Reporter Scotty Gange takes us to one of the most scenic fields in Colorado, gives us highlights and more on the Sunday (August 28) morning Prep Rally.

Included in today's Prep Rally:

Fanscape: Estes Park High School

Columbine vs. Denver East football

Smoky Hill vs. Overland football

Bear Creek vs. Lakewood football

Cherokee Trail vs. Overland football

Dakota Ridge football wins season opener in Florida

Arvada West vs. Wheat Ridge football

Overland volleyball outlasts Grand Junction in five sets

Cherry Creek softball's Amanda Licht (Kent Denver student) named National Player of the Week

