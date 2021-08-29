Sunday morning Prep Rally (8/29/21)

DENVER — High school football season is back and the 9NEWS Prep Rally is packed with action from around the state!
Preps Sports Reporter Scotty Gange takes us to one of the most scenic fields in Colorado, gives us highlights and more on the Sunday (August 28) morning Prep Rally.
Included in today's Prep Rally:
- Fanscape: Estes Park High School
- Columbine vs. Denver East football
- Smoky Hill vs. Overland football
- Bear Creek vs. Lakewood football
- Cherokee Trail vs. Overland football
- Dakota Ridge football wins season opener in Florida
- Arvada West vs. Wheat Ridge football
- Overland volleyball outlasts Grand Junction in five sets
- Cherry Creek softball's Amanda Licht (Kent Denver student) named National Player of the Week
