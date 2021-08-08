Sunday morning Prep Rally (8/8/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — It's hard to believe it's already the final morning of the Tokyo Olympics.

As the "2020" Games come to a close, 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange takes a moment to reflect back on the remarkable performances from some local athletes who hail from Colorado.

The only present high school athlete, Colin Duffy of Stargate School, scaled a 49-foot wall in 6.23 seconds in rock climbing.

Lindsay Horan, a Golden High School alum, won a bronze medal with the women's soccer team.

Bringing home the gold -- Silver Creek alum Valarie Allman won the discus competition by more than 7 feet.

Christopher Blevins of Durango biked in the cross-country competition, Golden's Yul Moldauer put on a show in gymnastics and Adeline Gray took the silver medal in women's freestyle wrestling.

And, last but not least, Eaglecrest's Jordyn Poulter and Haleigh Washington of Doherty led USA to gold in women's volleyball.

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.