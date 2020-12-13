Sunday morning Prep Rally (12/13/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The high school football season may finally be over, but we aren't done looking back at the incredible ride over the fall.

The state championship games at CSU-Pueblo last weekend brought more than just trophy celebrations. There were a pair of feature stories that were shown on the Sunday (December 13) morning Prep Rally. You can see them here if you missed it!

Included in the Sunday Prep Rally:

Loveland RB Zack Rakowsky receives college offer after running away with 4A state championship title

A trophy celebration gone wrong for Cherry Creek's James Walker after defending the Bruins 5A state crown

>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.