Sunday morning Prep Rally (12/13/20)

DENVER — The high school football season may finally be over, but we aren't done looking back at the incredible ride over the fall.
The state championship games at CSU-Pueblo last weekend brought more than just trophy celebrations. There were a pair of feature stories that were shown on the Sunday (December 13) morning Prep Rally. You can see them here if you missed it!
Included in the Sunday Prep Rally:
- Loveland RB Zack Rakowsky receives college offer after running away with 4A state championship title
- A trophy celebration gone wrong for Cherry Creek's James Walker after defending the Bruins 5A state crown
RELATED: Loveland's Zack Rakowsky earns first college football offer on field after state championship
