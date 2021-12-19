Sunday morning Prep Rally (12/19/21)

DENVER — DENVER — DENVER — Miss the Prep Rally? Watch it here!
Included in the Sunday (December 19) morning Prep Rally:
- Star football players sign their national letters of intent
- Monarch girls basketball beats Lakewood in a close battle
- D'Evelyn wins weekend matchup over Faith Christian
- Regis Jesuit proves they're the top team in the state with win over Dakota Ridge
- TJ's Will Perkins hits last-second shot to win over Chatfield
- Parker schools of Legend, Ponderosa, Chaparral and Lutheran enjoy 'Crosstown Throwdown' to get excited for what's to come in the winter basketball season.
>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!
