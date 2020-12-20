Sunday morning Prep Rally (12/20/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — While prep sports in Colorado aren't currently in action, that doesn't mean there wasn't big news this week!

On Wednesday hundreds of prep athletes throughout Colorado signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and athletic careers in college.

And as always, we'll bring the best of it to you on the Prep Rally.

If you missed the Sunday morning (Dec. 20) edition, you can watch it here!

Included in this Prep Rally:

Six Cherry Creek football players sign to Division I programs

CU football adds local products Charlie Offerdahl and Erik Olsen

Jay Barry, grandson of former Denver Bronco Odell Barry, signs to play at FIU

