Sunday morning Prep Rally (12/26/21)

DENVER — The 2021 football season ended earlier this month, but we just can't get over how impressive our local players performed!
9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange compiled a list -- the best of the best -- of eye-catching highlights the 9Preps team captured this fall.
Featured on the top 9 football moments of fall 2021:
- Douglas County's Chase Nelson lays out full-extension dive to catch pass from AJ Jackson
- Cherry Creek lineman George Fitzpatrick snatches fumble out of mid-air to score TD
- Legend's Jackson Brush reels in TD grab through front flip
- Cheyenne Wells' Cade Mitchek scores six touchdowns in 6-man state championship
- Castle View's Brody Ashworth intercepts opposing team's spike
- Dakota Ridge's Dante Capolungo dives for TD catch
- Rocky Mountain wins crosstown game over Fort Collins with trick play on 2-point conversion
- Erie's Dominic D'Ottavio pulls off remarkable onside kick
- Chatfield fends off Erie to bring home first state title in 20 years
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.