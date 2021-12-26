Sunday morning Prep Rally (12/26/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The 2021 football season ended earlier this month, but we just can't get over how impressive our local players performed!

9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange compiled a list -- the best of the best -- of eye-catching highlights the 9Preps team captured this fall.

Featured on the top 9 football moments of fall 2021:

Douglas County's Chase Nelson lays out full-extension dive to catch pass from AJ Jackson

Cherry Creek lineman George Fitzpatrick snatches fumble out of mid-air to score TD

Legend's Jackson Brush reels in TD grab through front flip

Cheyenne Wells' Cade Mitchek scores six touchdowns in 6-man state championship

Castle View's Brody Ashworth intercepts opposing team's spike

Dakota Ridge's Dante Capolungo dives for TD catch

Rocky Mountain wins crosstown game over Fort Collins with trick play on 2-point conversion

Erie's Dominic D'Ottavio pulls off remarkable onside kick

Chatfield fends off Erie to bring home first state title in 20 years

