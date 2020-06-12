Sunday morning Prep Rally (12/6/20)

PUEBLO, Colo. — Another memorable season is in the books!
The fall football season came to an end this weekend at the Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl at CSU-Pueblo, and the 9Preps team was there to bring you complete coverage from every state championship game.
If you missed the Sunday (December 6) morning Prep Rally, watch it here!
Included in the Sunday Prep Rally:
>>Stay up to date with the latest high school sports news with the 9NEWS Prep Rally each weekend!
RELATED: Prep Rally Honor Roll (12/1/20)
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.