Sunday morning Prep Rally (2/20/22)

DENVER — The most electric state championship of the year made its glorious return to downtown Denver this weekend.

Ball Arena played host to the 2022 high school wrestling state tournament this weekend and local wrestlers shined in Saturday night's championship matches.

Perhaps the biggest performance was delivered by Pomona senior Daniel Cardenas, who became the latest to join the elusive club of four-time champions. Cardenas joined 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange live in the studio Sunday to talk about capping off his impressive career.

We also take a look at some basketball highlights, playoff brackets for which will be released by CHSAA on Sunday.

