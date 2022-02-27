Sunday morning Prep Rally (2/20/22)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The high school basketball playoffs are heating up and the 9NEWS Prep Rally has you covered with the action!

Prep Sports Reporter hit the road on Saturday to catch a number of the games, including bringing us the best stories from around the state.

Included in the Sunday (February 27) morning Prep Rally:

Rock Canyon vs. Poudre in 5A playoffs

Mountain Vista vs. Overland in 5A playoffs

Smoky Hill vs. Rocky Mountain in 5A playoffs

Denver East vs. Denver South in 5A playoffs

Kent Denver's Ethan Levin sets record for 3-pointers made in single season

Colorado celebrates anniversary of Title IX

Prep Rally Honor Roll winner: Lucy Bell of Fossil Ridge swimming

Pomona wrestler wins 9NEWS Swag Chain as Athlete of the Week

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

