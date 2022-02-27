Sunday morning Prep Rally (2/20/22)

DENVER — The high school basketball playoffs are heating up and the 9NEWS Prep Rally has you covered with the action!
Prep Sports Reporter hit the road on Saturday to catch a number of the games, including bringing us the best stories from around the state.
Included in the Sunday (February 27) morning Prep Rally:
- Rock Canyon vs. Poudre in 5A playoffs
- Mountain Vista vs. Overland in 5A playoffs
- Smoky Hill vs. Rocky Mountain in 5A playoffs
- Denver East vs. Denver South in 5A playoffs
- Kent Denver's Ethan Levin sets record for 3-pointers made in single season
- Colorado celebrates anniversary of Title IX
- Prep Rally Honor Roll winner: Lucy Bell of Fossil Ridge swimming
- Pomona wrestler wins 9NEWS Swag Chain as Athlete of the Week
If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange
