Sunday morning Prep Rally (1/2/22)

DENVER — Each new year is a time for reflection. An opportunity to make changes as we flip to a new page.

9NEWS Prep Sports reporter Scotty Gange has a New Year's resolution -- to be more like River Lakey.

Lakey is a standout player for the Frederick High School football team. But he also makes an impact on the other side of the world. His family is involved with "River's Promise" a nonprofit organization that gives back to children in Rwanda, Lakey's birth country.

Gange shares his story on the Sunday (January 2) morning Prep Rally.

