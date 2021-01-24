Sunday morning Prep Rally (1/24/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — One. More. Day.

The wait is nearly over as Season B high school sports begin competition on Monday! The Sunday morning (January 24) Prep Rally is our last show before winter sports make their glorious return.

Scotty Gange leads it off with a feature story on Green Mountain senior Grahm Tuohy-Gaydos, a track and cross country athlete who is also an accomplished showshoe runner. We traveled to Breckenridge to get his story.

Included in the Sunday Prep Rally:

Feature: Grahm Tuohy-Gaydos is in his element in the mountains

Be Better: A conversation with Lutheran boys basketball coach Bill Brandsma

Near-disaster at Birmingham, Alabama HS gym

