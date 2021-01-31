x
High School

Sunday morning Prep Rally (1/31/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Sunday (January 31) Prep Rally because you can watch it here!

Scotty Gange leads things off with a feature story on Longmont football and basketball player Keegan Patterson, who is also talented with a Rubik's Cube and yo-yo.

And, of course, a handful of highlights from around the state as Season B sports kicked off this week.

Included in the Sunday Prep Rally:

