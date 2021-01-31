Sunday morning Prep Rally (1/31/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Sunday (January 31) Prep Rally because you can watch it here!

Scotty Gange leads things off with a feature story on Longmont football and basketball player Keegan Patterson, who is also talented with a Rubik's Cube and yo-yo.

And, of course, a handful of highlights from around the state as Season B sports kicked off this week.

Included in the Sunday Prep Rally:

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the 9NEWS Prep Rally!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.