Sunday morning Prep Rally (1/31/21)

DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Sunday (January 31) Prep Rally because you can watch it here!
Scotty Gange leads things off with a feature story on Longmont football and basketball player Keegan Patterson, who is also talented with a Rubik's Cube and yo-yo.
And, of course, a handful of highlights from around the state as Season B sports kicked off this week.
Included in the Sunday Prep Rally:
- Feature: Longmont's Keegan Patterson's skills outside of sports
- Erie vs. Broomfield girls basketball
- Faith Christian vs. University boys basketball
- Longmont vs. Evergreen boys basketball
- Mead vs. Horizon boys basketball
- CHSAA announces state basketball, spirit moving to World Arena in Colorado Springs
- Pomona, Valor Christian, Ralston Valley wrestling triangular
- Be Better: A conversation with Chaparral coach John Spears
