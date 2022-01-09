Sunday morning Prep Rally (1/9/22)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Miss the Sunday (January 9) morning Prep Rally? Don't worry, because you can watch it here!

We're heading outside for this one despite the cold winter weather. That because this week we got to enjoy the Palmer Lake Outdoor Classic -- the first pond hockey game in CHSAA history.

The game was between Lewis-Palmer and Cheyenne Mountain, but did not officially count in terms of standings.

We also show some championship swag from the Denver Christian cheerleaders, who recently won a state title and were representing this week during a basketball game!

