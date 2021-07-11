Sunday morning Prep Rally (7/11/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Another high school sports year may still be a ways out, but the 2020-21 seasons were certainly ones to remember!

9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange has compiled some of the best moments the 9Preps team caught over the past year. Be sure to check out these special moments, which aired on the Sunday (July 11) morning Prep Rally!

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.