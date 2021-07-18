x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

Sunday morning Prep Rally (7/18/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The Olympics are right around the corner, and there are plenty of Colorado athletes to watch for!

On the Sunday morning Prep Rally, 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange catches us up on some local prep legends who will be competing in the Tokyo Games.

In addition, we have great news to share the Mead's Nick Basson is back to playing basketball after recovering from a stroke.

We also show Denver Broncos wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler, who surprised high school football teams at a training camp!

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!

RELATED: Mead basketball rallies around teammate who suffered stroke

RELATED: Golden's Yul Moldauer returns home after qualifying for Olympics

RELATED: Wheat Ridge High School alum Annie Kunz wins Heptathlon, headed to Tokyo Olympics

RELATED: Saturday morning Prep Rally (7/17/21)

RELATED: Rocky Mountain Lutheran's Logan Howard honored at the MLB Draft

RELATED: Local high school baseball players showcase talent at All-American Game

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.