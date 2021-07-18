Sunday morning Prep Rally (7/18/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The Olympics are right around the corner, and there are plenty of Colorado athletes to watch for!

On the Sunday morning Prep Rally, 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange catches us up on some local prep legends who will be competing in the Tokyo Games.

In addition, we have great news to share the Mead's Nick Basson is back to playing basketball after recovering from a stroke.

We also show Denver Broncos wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler, who surprised high school football teams at a training camp!

