Sunday morning Prep Rally (6/20/21)

DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Sunday (June 20) morning Prep Rally because you can watch it here!
9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange brings us the latest high school sports news from around the state -- including highlights, feature stories and more!
Included in the Sunday morning Prep Rally:
- Feature: Golden lacrosse captain Maxwell Schutt opens up about troubled past
- Regis Jesuit's Grace Weigand wins girls lacrosse Player of the Year
- Overland's Zenaya Wedgeworthwins 100-meter hurdles at Centennial League championships
- Ponderosa baseball's walk-off winner
- Prep Rally Honor Roll winner
- Pomona baseball's Jarrod Turner rocks the Honor Roll
- Fort Collins baseball walks it off
>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!
RELATED: Prep Rally Honor Roll (6/16/21)
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.