Sunday morning Prep Rally (6/27/21)

DENVER — The Colorado high school sports year has officially come to an end!
Season D concluded on Saturday with the final state championships of the 2020-21 seasons. But before we go into the summer offseason, 9Preps reporter Scotty Gange brings us the highlights from Championship Saturday!
Don't worry if you missed the Sunday (June 27) morning Prep Rally because you can watch it here!
Included in the Saturday morning Prep Rally:
- Track & field state championships
- 5A girls soccer state championship: Broomfield vs. Rock Canyon
- 4A baseball state championship: Ponderosa vs. Holy Family
- 4A girls soccer state championship: Holy Family vs. Evergreen
- Douglas County caps perfect season with inaugural boys volleyball championship
- 2A baseball state championship: Limon vs. Peyton
- Faith Christian's Rennick Turner wins shooting state title
- Prep Rally Honor Roll winner
>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!
RELATED: Prep Rally Honor Roll (6/22/21)
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.