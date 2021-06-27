Sunday morning Prep Rally (6/27/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The Colorado high school sports year has officially come to an end!

Season D concluded on Saturday with the final state championships of the 2020-21 seasons. But before we go into the summer offseason, 9Preps reporter Scotty Gange brings us the highlights from Championship Saturday!

Don't worry if you missed the Sunday (June 27) morning Prep Rally because you can watch it here!

Included in the Saturday morning Prep Rally:

Track & field state championships

5A girls soccer state championship: Broomfield vs. Rock Canyon

4A baseball state championship: Ponderosa vs. Holy Family

4A girls soccer state championship: Holy Family vs. Evergreen

Douglas County caps perfect season with inaugural boys volleyball championship

2A baseball state championship: Limon vs. Peyton

Faith Christian's Rennick Turner wins shooting state title

Prep Rally Honor Roll winner

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!

