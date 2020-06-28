Sunday morning Prep Rally (6/28/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Prep Rally on 9NEWS Sunday morning because you can watch it here.

On the Sunday (June 28) Prep Rally we aired a story on Micah Connor, the new Faith Christian football coach who is getting his first shot as a head coach -- taking over the program of his alma mater 30 years after playing for the Eagles. We include the obstacles he's also facing in the time of COVID-19.

New Resurrection Christian athletic director Dan Knab made a coaching hire this week, appointing Ryan Yoder as the boys basketball coach. Yoder played for the CSU Rams from 1991-1994.

Longtime RCS coach and previous athletic director Bruce Dick was dismissed in May after 10 seasons in charge.

We also give a shout out to a local player for making a college commitment this week. Mountain Vista's Ben Bowen announced via his Twitter account that he will be playing for the University of Wyoming.

Bowen is the son of Ryan Bowen, former player and current assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets.