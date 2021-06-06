Sunday morning Prep Rally (6/6/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Sunday (June 6) morning Prep Rally because you can watch it here!

9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange brings us the latest high school sports news from around the state -- including highlights, feature stories and more!

Included in the Sunday morning Prep Rally:

Prairie View baseball celebrates "Tybird" on Senior Day

Prep Rally Honor Roll winner

Colorado Academy vs. Cherry Creek girls lacrosse

Erie vs. Columbine baseball

Regis Jesuit vs. Douglas County girls soccer

Dave Bulow honored at Regis Jesuit

Mayor Hancock honors DPS spring state champions

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!

