Sunday morning Prep Rally (6/7/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Sunday (June 7) Prep Rally because you can watch it here!

We aired a feature story on a local student-broadcaster. We often think of the athletes affected by the pandemic, but what about the voice of those athletes?

Benjamin Parris of the Cherry Creek Sports Network moved on with the show just like the student-athletes.

We also give an update on the 2020 CHSCA Freddie Steinmark Award winners -- Caleb Rillos of Raltson Valley and Berthoud's Emily Cavey.