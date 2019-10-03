DENVER — The high school winter sports season is finally a wrap. On Saturday, ten teams were crowned basketball state champions, and the Sunday morning Prep Rally had them all.

Below are the final scores for each of the title games. Click on the hyperlink for extended highlights and a full game recap:

5A Boys: Rangeview 61, Chaparral 47

5A Girls: Cherry Creek 51, Grandview 49

4A Boys: Lewis Palmer 57, Longmont 52

4A Girls: Mullen 63, Pueblo South 44

3A Boys: Manual 80, Vangard 68

3A Girls: St. Mary's 56, Colorado Springs Christian 34

2A Boys: Yuma 52, Highland 39

2A Girls: Yuma 41, Swink 25

1A Boys: De Beque 55, Sangre de Cristo 42

1A Girls: Kit Carson 63, Haxtun 33