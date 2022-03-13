Sunday morning Prep Rally (3/13/22)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The winter sports season is officially in the books!

Championship Saturday brought us the final basketball games of the year, as state champions were crowned across Colorado.

9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange brings you all the 'March Madness' from the Denver Coliseum, where 4A and 5A games were played, plus many others from around the state.

If you missed any of the action, you can catch up with the Sunday (March 13) morning Prep Rally!

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

If you would like to email a highlight to the 9NEWS Sports team you can send it to sports@9news.com for a chance to be featured in the 9NEWS Prep RallyHonor Roll top plays of the week!

