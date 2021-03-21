Sunday morning Prep Rally (3/21/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It's championship weekend yet again!

The 9Preps team is posted up at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs to bring you complete coverage of the 2021 Colorado high school basketball state championships!

The Sunday (March 21) morning Prep Rally is stacked with highlights and reaction from Day 1 of the state tournament on Saturday.

Included in the Sunday Prep Rally:

5A boys championship: ThunderRidge vs. George Washington

3A boys championship: Lutheran vs. St. Mary's

3A girls championship: Platte Valley vs. Lutheran

2A boys championship: Wray vs. Limon

2A girls championship: Limon vs. Wray

A quick chat with CHSAA assistant commissioner Bert Borgmann as he retires after 33 years working in Colorado high school athletics

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.