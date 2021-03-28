Sunday morning Prep Rally (3/28/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The Sunday (March 28) Prep Rally is a special edition with the spotlight on our main feature story.

9NEWS Preps Sports Reporter Scotty Gange brings us the story of Nick Basson, the Mead sophomore guard who suffered a stroke during the Mavericks' 4A basketball state playoff push.

Mead rallied around Basson and went on to win its first state title since 1957 last weekend at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.

We also feature results from the spirit state championships, which completes Season B sports in Colorado.

See you this spring for Season C sports!

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.