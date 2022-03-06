Sunday morning Prep Rally (3/6/22)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The winter sports season is coming down the final stretch!

Final Four matchups and hockey championship games have been set, with the finale of both sports slated for this upcoming week.

The Class 5A basketball playoffs moved from home sites to the Denver Coliseum this weekend for Great Eight games. DU's Magness Arena hosted the Frozen Four this week, and championship games will be played Tuesday night at Ball Arena.

Included in the Sunday (March 6) morning Prep Rally:

Fossil Ridge vs. Legacy in 5A boys Great Eight

Chaparral vs. Eaglecrest in 5A boys Great Eight

Denver East vs. Douglas County in 5A boys Great Eight

ThunderRidge vs. Rock Canyon in 5A boys Great Eight

4A hockey Frozen Four

5A hockey Frozen Four

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

