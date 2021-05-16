Sunday morning Prep Rally (5/16/21)

DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Sunday (May 16) morning Prep Rally because you can watch it here!
9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange brings us the latest high school sports news from around the state -- including highlights, feature stories and more!
Included in the Sunday morning Prep Rally:
- 5A spring football state championship
- 3A spring football state championship
- Bear Creek vs. Englewood girls soccer
- Kent Denver vs. Castle View boys lacrosse
- Prep Rally Honor Roll winner
- Cherry Creek baseball coach Marc Johnson makes history
>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!
RELATED: Prep Rally Honor Roll (5/11/21)
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.