Sunday morning Prep Rally (5/23/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Sunday (May 23) morning Prep Rally because you can watch it here!

9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange brings us the latest high school sports news from around the state -- including highlights, feature stories and more!

Included in the Sunday morning Prep Rally:

Grandview's Lauren Betts named to national team

Two track state records broken on same day

Mountain Vista celebrates college signings

Prep Rally Honor Roll winner

Ralston Valley vs. Dakota Ridge girls soccer

Colorado Academy vs. Heritage boys lacrosse

Windsor vs. Longmont baseball

