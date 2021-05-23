Sunday morning Prep Rally (5/23/21)

DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Sunday (May 23) morning Prep Rally because you can watch it here!
9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange brings us the latest high school sports news from around the state -- including highlights, feature stories and more!
Included in the Sunday morning Prep Rally:
- Grandview's Lauren Betts named to national team
- Two track state records broken on same day
- Mountain Vista celebrates college signings
- Prep Rally Honor Roll winner
- Ralston Valley vs. Dakota Ridge girls soccer
- Colorado Academy vs. Heritage boys lacrosse
- Windsor vs. Longmont baseball
>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!
RELATED: Prep Rally Honor Roll (5/18/21)
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.