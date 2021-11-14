Sunday morning Prep Rally (11/14/21)

DENVER — What a weekend in Colorado Springs.
Nine state champions were crowned, with four boys' soccer teams taking home title and five girls' volleyball teams also claiming trophies. We saw some great performances across the board, and our team worked hard to share it all with you in the Prep Rally.
And, don't forget, we had a signing day this week too!
Included in the Sunday (November 14) morning Prep Rally:
- 5A volleyball state championship
- 4A volleyball state championship
- 3A volleyball state championship
- 2A volleyball state championship
- 1A volleyball state championship
- 5A boys soccer state championship
- 2A boys soccer state championship
- Signing day across Colorado
- Northfield's Hunter Swanson signs to play golf at CU Boulder on his home course
>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.