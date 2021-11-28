Sunday morning Prep Rally (11/28/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — A handful of football state championships happened this weekend, while others were determined for next weekend.

The ThunderBowl at CSU-Pueblo was busy this weekend hosting the 6-man, 8-man, 1A and 2A state title games. Then, across the Denver metro area were the semifinal matchups from classes 3A, 4A and 5A.

The 9Preps team traveled the state to bring you the playoff action!

Included in the Sunday (November 28) morning Prep Rally:

2A state championship: Eaton vs. Brush

1A state championship: Centauri vs. Limon

Mead vs. Roosevelt in 3A semifinals

Erie vs. Montrose in 4A semifinals

Chatfield vs. Pine Creek in 4A semifinals

Valor Christian vs. Grandview in 5A semifinals

Cherry Creek vs. Legend in 5A semifinals

