x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

High School

Sunday morning Prep Rally (11/29/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Championship weekend, here we come!

The Colorado high school football season concluded its semifinal rounds across the state on Saturday, setting up state championship games in each classifications next weekend at CSU-Pueblo.

If you missed the Sunday (Nov. 29) morning Prep Rally, you can watch it here!

Included in the Sunday Prep Rally:

RELATED: Saturday morning Prep Rally (11/28/20)

RELATED: Cherry Creek handles Pomona to return to 5A title game

RELATED: Roosevelt cruises past Pueblo South in 3A semifinals

RELATED: 2A No. 5 Eaton beats No. 1 Resurrection Christian to claim spot in championship game

RELATED: 5A No. 2 Valor Christian rolls No. 3 Legend 45-0 on way to state title berth

RELATED: 3A semis: No. 3 Durango advancing to state title game for first time since 1988

RELATED: 1A No. 1 Limon headed back to state title game after defeating No. 4 Wray

RELATED: Loveland takes down No. 1 Dakota Ridge in 4A semifinals

RELATED: Caden Dollar's life on the farm

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.