Sunday morning Prep Rally (11/29/20)

DENVER — Championship weekend, here we come!
The Colorado high school football season concluded its semifinal rounds across the state on Saturday, setting up state championship games in each classifications next weekend at CSU-Pueblo.
If you missed the Sunday (Nov. 29) morning Prep Rally, you can watch it here!
Included in the Sunday Prep Rally:
- Cherry Creek vs. Pomona (5A) football
- Roosevelt vs. Pueblo South (3A) football
- Eaton vs. Resurrection Christian (2A) football
- Valor Christian vs. Legend (5A) football
- Loveland vs. Dakota Ridge (4A) football
- Palmer Ridge vs. Fountain-Fort Carson (4A) football
- Durango vs. Holy Family (3A) football
- Limon vs. Wray (1A) football
- Prep Rally Honor Roll winner
- Feature: Fossil Ridge captain Caden Dollar's life on the farm
RELATED: Caden Dollar's life on the farm
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.