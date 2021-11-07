Sunday morning Prep Rally (11/7/21)

DENVER — Another week, another state championship passes us by!
After Monday's field hockey state championship game, gymnastics took its turn in the spotlight this weekend with the state meet at Thornton High School. We also can't forget about football and boys soccer, which are now in the playoffs!
Included in the Sunday (November 7) morning Prep Rally:
- Gymnastics 2021 state championships
- Mountain Vista vs. Legacy football
- Mullen vs. Cheyenne Mountain boys soccer
- Legacy vs. Broomfield boys soccer
- Feature: Erie's Aidan Achtziger and his hidden drawing skill
>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.