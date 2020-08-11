Sunday morning Prep Rally (11/8/20)

DENVER — The high school football regular season is winding down, and the competition is ramping up!
The Sunday (November 8) morning Prep Rally was packed with highlights from local teams. Don't worry if you missed it, because you can watch it here!
Included in the Sunday Prep Rally:
- 9Preps Game of the Week: No. 6 Holy Family vs. No. 2 Lutheran (3A) football
- No. 10 Regis Jesuit vs. Doherty (5A) football
- No. 6 Fairview vs. Horizon (5A) football
- No. 2 Valor Christian vs. No.8 Ralston Valley (5A) football
- Cherokee Trail vs. No. 9 Grandview (5A) football
- No. 7 Legend (5A) vs. No. 3 Pine Creek (4A) football
- Conifer vs. No. 7 Palisade (3A) football
- Prep Rally Honor Roll winner
