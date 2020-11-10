Sunday morning Prep Rally (10/11/20)

DENVER — Once again, the Sunday morning (October 11) Prep Rally was packed with tons of great highlights from all over the state!
Today we showed a handful of high school football highlights, as well as complete coverage of the 2020 softball state championships. Watch the video here if you missed it!
Included in the Sunday Prep Rally:
- Fossil Ridge vs. Cherokee Trail in 5A softball state championship
- Holy Family vs. Mead in 4A softball state championship
- Eaton vs. Lutheran in 3A softball state championship
- Roosevelt vs. Frederick football in 9Preps Game of the Week (3A)
- Ponderosa vs. Bear Creek football (4A)
- Valor Christian vs. Doherty football (5A)
- Smoky Hill vs. Cherry Creek football (5A)
- Eaglecrest vs. Cherokee Trail football (5A)
- Grandview vs. Arapahoe football (5A)
- Prep Rally Honor Roll winner
