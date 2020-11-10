x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

High School

Sunday morning Prep Rally (10/11/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Once again, the Sunday morning (October 11) Prep Rally was packed with tons of great highlights from all over the state!

Today we showed a handful of high school football highlights, as well as complete coverage of the 2020 softball state championships. Watch the video here if you missed it!

Included in the Sunday Prep Rally:

RELATED: Saturday morning Prep Rally (10/10/20)

RELATED: Fossil Ridge captures first softball state title by defeating Cherokee Trail

RELATED: Holy Family wins second 4A softball championship in three years

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN