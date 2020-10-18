x
High School

Sunday morning Prep Rally (10/18/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Another championship is in the books!

The Sunday morning (October 18) Prep Rally features complete coverage of the 2020 state cross country meet, as well as a number of high school football highlights -- including our Game of the Week between Erie and Silver Creek.

Included in the Sunday Prep Rally:

RELATED: Saturday morning Prep Rally (10/17/20)

RELATED: Cross country state championship highlights and results

